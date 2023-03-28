Apple introduces iOS 16.4 update. Find out what’s new and fixed3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The iOS 16.4 update also addresses several bugs, including duplicated albums in Photos and the ability to detect duplicate photos or videos in an iCloud Shared Library.
California based Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.4 update for iPhone users, which includes a range of new features such as a comprehensive set of emojis, voice isolation for calls, website push notifications, and more. The update also includes the iPadOS 16.4 update for iPad, as well as tvOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3. The stable version of iOS 16.4 is now being made available to iPhone users worldwide.
