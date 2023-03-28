Apple introduces iOS 16.4 update. Find out what’s new and fixed

To update their devices to iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, or macOS Ventura 13.3, users can go to the Settings app, choose General, and then select Software Update. If the update is not visible immediately, users can periodically check for updates as they should be available for everyone soon. Once the installation process begins, the device will download the update and then ask the user to restart it to complete the process. It is important to keep in mind that the device will be temporarily unusable while the update is being installed.