Apple introduces iOS 16.6.1 update. Know what's new

Apple has released iOS 16.6.1 with critical security fixes for two actively exploited vulnerabilities—one in the ImageIO framework and another in Wallet. These vulnerabilities allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious images or attachments, reported Citizen Lab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the California based tech giant acknowledges the researchers and urges users to update promptly, while iOS 17 is expected to be announced on September 12 without introducing new features in iOS 16.6.1.

The initial vulnerability lies within the ImageIO framework, posing a potential threat of arbitrary code execution when processing a maliciously crafted image. The second vulnerability resides in Wallet, creating a similar risk of arbitrary code execution when opening a maliciously crafted attachment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To safeguard your iPhone against these security vulnerabilities, it is crucial to promptly install the iOS 16.6.1 update.

According to a TechCrunch report, Citizen Lab, a research organization specializing in government malware, has identified an actively exploited zero-click vulnerability being utilized to distribute the Pegasus spyware developed by the NSO Group. Pegasus is known to have been allegedly employed by various governments worldwide to target individuals such as civil society activists, journalists, and opposition members.

“The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim," stated Citizen Lab in a blog post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple expressed its appreciation for the efforts of security researchers who brought security flaws and vulnerabilities to their attention. The Apple security updates page acknowledged the assistance provided by The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto's Munk School.

The iOS 16.6.1 update is currently accessible for all eligible iPhones and iPads. To initiate the installation of this update, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. It is important to note that iOS 16.6.1 does not introduce any new features. The upcoming major update, iOS 17, is anticipated to be released in September, as mentioned earlier.