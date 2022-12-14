Apple introduces new Freeform app on Macs, iPads and iPhones: How to use it

The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iOS 16.2 update. This update also brings a new Freeform app along with it. As per the company, the Freeform app helps users to manage and organise layout content on flexible canvas. The app is stored in iCloud and lets users access it on several devices like iPads, iPhones and Macs with the same Apple account. Moreover, users will also get the feature to invite others to collaborate and edit this board.
In simple words, the new Freeform app can be termed as an amalgamation of Google Docs, Sheet and Slide. It seems like Apple has introduced its new features to rival its competitors. After opening the app, users can see a large whiteboard which can be used for jotting ideas all in a single platform. They get to move around the board with support for built-in gestures.
This app also comes with support for touch controls. It means that iPhone users can now draw and practice doodling without using its stylus support. Users can also bring a wide range of files that includes photos, videos, audio, documents, PDFs, links to websites and add map location links, sticky notes, shapes, diagrams and more with tools available at the bottom.
Apple says in its newsroom, “Users can drag and drop content onto the board from other apps including Files and Finder, and with built-in alignment guides, it is easy to keep the board organised."
“With Quick Look, users can preview content with a double tap without ever leaving the board, and multiple video files can play at the same time to create a dynamic view. Content like images and PDFs can be locked into place on a board, and collaborators can then annotate on top of or around the object — making Freeform the perfect tool for sketching ideas on top of floor plans for a home renovation project, or for coaches to map out plays on an image of a basketball court," added the American technology company.
To share a document, users need to click on the share option on the top right and they can select whether they want others to view the Freeform file or edit it.
