Apple has unveiled a new app called Apple Invites, designed to help iPhone users create and share digital invitations for various events. The app, available for download from the App Store, also integrates with iCloud and Apple Music, enabling guests to RSVP and engage with event-related content.

Features Apple Invites allows users to design personalised invitations by selecting images from their photo library or choosing from a curated collection of backgrounds tailored to different occasions. The app includes built-in integrations with Apple Maps and Weather, ensuring guests have access to directions and weather forecasts for the event day.

A notable feature is its connection to Shared Albums, allowing attendees to contribute photos and videos to a central album linked to the invitation. Additionally, Apple Music subscribers can create collaborative playlists, which guests can access via the app.

AI-powered customisation The app leverages Apple Intelligence to enhance the invitation experience. Users can utilise Image Playground to generate unique images based on concepts, descriptions, or even people from their photo library. Writing Tools are also included to assist in composing invitations with tailored wording.

User control and accessibility Hosts using Apple Invites can manage their events efficiently by reviewing RSVPs, customising event details, and sharing invitations via a link. Guests do not require an Apple Account or an iCloud+ subscription to RSVP, making the service accessible beyond the Apple ecosystem. Additionally, attendees have the option to manage their privacy settings, leave events, or report invitations if necessary.

Premium features for iCloud+ subscribers While the core functionality of Apple Invites is free, Apple has linked several premium features to its iCloud+ subscription service. iCloud+ subscribers can create event invitations, while also benefitting from expanded cloud storage, Private Relay for secure browsing, Hide My Email for added privacy, and HomeKit Secure Video for encrypted home security footage. Additional features include custom email domains and the ability to share iCloud+ with family members.