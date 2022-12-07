Apple introduces new karaoke feature: All you need to know

The Cupertino-based Apple has introduced a new karaoke feature to its Apple music. Build on a real-time lyrics experience, the “Apple Music Sing" is a karaoke-style mode integrated within Apple Music. It allows users to sing along to millions of songs with adjustable vocals so that they can hear themselves singing.
As per the company, Apple Music Sing mode will be released to all Apple Music subscribers later this month globally on devices such as iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K.
“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, Apple.
“We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it," added Schusser.
According to the company, this new karaoke style mode brings features such as adjustable vocals, background vocals, a duet view while displaying users real-time lyrics.
Soon after the launch of Sing, the Cupertino-based company will add more than 50 comparison playlists. These will feature epic karaoke songs, duets, choruses and anthems popular all across the globe.
Interestingly, users will be able to sing along to over millions of songs with animated lyrics and will be able to invite several vocalists to show on opposite sides of the display with the duet view.
