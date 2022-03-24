Apple invests $4.7 billion in low carbon manufacturing, uses carbon-free aluminum in iPhone SE

Apple’s $4.7 billion Green Bond investment fund was started in 2016 after the climate change agreement at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21). The first green bond was issued in February with an allocation of $1.5 billion, followed by the second allocation of $1 billion in June 2017. The third allocation with the remainder of the fund was made in November 2019. Elysis’ low carbon innovation was one of the 50 projects funded by the third fund.