Home / Technology / News /  Apple iOS 16.1 rollout today: Features, supported devices & other things to know

Apple iOS 16.1 rollout today: Features, supported devices & other things to know

2 min read . 03:40 PM ISTLivemint
iOS 16.1 update will be available for new and old iPhones - iPhone 8 and above.

  • iOS 16.1 update will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library. They will be able to access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch and will bring Live Activity support for third-party apps, among others.

Apple will release another iOS update today. The iOS 16.1 update will bring new features to iPhones. In addition, it will also come with improvements in the current software along with bug fixes and more. The update will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library. They will be able to access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch and will bring Live Activity support for third-party apps, among others.

List of iPhones eligible for iOS 16.1 update

According to Apple, iOS 16.1 update will be available for new and old iPhones - iPhone 8 and above.

Steps to download iOS 16.1 update on iPhones

To install iOS 16.1 update on your Apple iPhone, follow these steps

Step 1- Go to Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2- Tap on General

Step 3- Tap on Software Update and then, tap on Download and Install

Step 4- You will receive a prompt to ‘Agree to the Terms of Service’, click agree. Your phone will now be updated to the latest iOS 16.1

Apple iOS 16.1: New features

With iOS 16.1, Apple iPhone users will be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ even if they do not have an Apple Watch. For the unversed, Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided workouts and meditations that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Notably, if you work out on Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, you will not be able to see metrics like calories burned, or your real-time heart rate.

The iOS 16.1 update will also include Clean Energy Charging feature. It will allow users to optimize charging for when cleaner energy sources are available, helping to decrease your iPhone’s carbon footprint. Clean Energy Charging is an option that can be selected in Settings> Battery> Battery Health & Charging.

The iOS 16.1 will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library instead of a standard shared iCloud album. This will let users to invite up to five other people, or six in total, to a library where they can all add, delete, edit the favourite photos and videos,

In addition, the Camera app will get a new toggle which will allow users to choose to send photos to the shared library automatically. Finally, iOS 16.1 update will bring Live Activities feature for third-party app, which shows information from sports games, ride-sharing apps like Uber, or updates on a food delivery order. So, users might see how long it will take for dinner to arrive. The feature will be most useful on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max which have always on displays so that users can flance to see new information.

