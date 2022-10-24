Apple iOS 16.1 rollout today: Features, supported devices & other things to know

Apple iOS 16.1: New features

With iOS 16.1, Apple iPhone users will be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ even if they do not have an Apple Watch. For the unversed, Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided workouts and meditations that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Notably, if you work out on Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, you will not be able to see metrics like calories burned, or your real-time heart rate.