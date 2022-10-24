Apple iOS 16.1 rollout today: Features, supported devices & other things to know

Apple will release another iOS update today. The iOS 16.1 update will bring new features to iPhones. In addition, it will also come with improvements in the current software along with bug fixes and more. The update will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library. They will be able to access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch and will bring Live Activity support for third-party apps, among others.
Apple will release another iOS update today. The iOS 16.1 update will bring new features to iPhones. In addition, it will also come with improvements in the current software along with bug fixes and more. The update will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library. They will be able to access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch and will bring Live Activity support for third-party apps, among others.
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 16.1 update
According to Apple, iOS 16.1 update will be available for new and old iPhones - iPhone 8 and above.
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 16.1 update
According to Apple, iOS 16.1 update will be available for new and old iPhones - iPhone 8 and above.
Steps to download iOS 16.1 update on iPhones
To install iOS 16.1 update on your Apple iPhone, follow these steps
Steps to download iOS 16.1 update on iPhones
To install iOS 16.1 update on your Apple iPhone, follow these steps
Step 1- Go to Settings app on your iPhone
Step 1- Go to Settings app on your iPhone
Step 3- Tap on Software Update and then, tap on Download and Install
Step 3- Tap on Software Update and then, tap on Download and Install
Step 4- You will receive a prompt to ‘Agree to the Terms of Service’, click agree. Your phone will now be updated to the latest iOS 16.1
Step 4- You will receive a prompt to ‘Agree to the Terms of Service’, click agree. Your phone will now be updated to the latest iOS 16.1
Apple iOS 16.1: New features
With iOS 16.1, Apple iPhone users will be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ even if they do not have an Apple Watch. For the unversed, Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided workouts and meditations that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Notably, if you work out on Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, you will not be able to see metrics like calories burned, or your real-time heart rate.