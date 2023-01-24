Apple iOS 16.3 is here: New features, how to download and other details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:35 AM IST
- Support for Apple HomePod (Gen 2) and changes to the emergency SOS button are some of the features that the latest iOS update brings.
Apple has finally rolled out iOS 16.3 for all iPhone users. The update has been in beta for sometime and is finally available for download. The iOS 16.3 update comes with new features and bug fixes. Support for Apple HomePod (Gen 2) and changes to the emergency SOS button are some of the features that the update brings. Here’s a look
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×