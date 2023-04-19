Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple iOS 16.4: This new feature allows you to make clearer phone calls

1 min read . 04:02 PM IST Livemint
Apple first introduced the Voice Isolation feature with iOS 15

  • Voice Isolation feature on iPhones prioritizes the user's voice by filtering out ambient sounds.

Apple rolled out iOS 16.4 update for its iPhone users last week. Among other features, the software update bing Voice Isolation option for cellular calls on iPhones. 

The feature helps filter out ambient noise during regular phone calls, to deliver clearer sound. Readers must note that the feature was already available for video conferencing with FaceTime and other video calling apps. It was first rolled out with iOS 15. The feature is now compatible with regular cellular calls as well.

Wondering how to enable Voice Isolation for regular calls made through Apple iPhone? Here’s a step-by-step guide

Step 1 - Open the phone app on your Apple iPhone. Here, make a regular voice call to one of your contacts

Step 2 - Once in the call, pull down the Control Centre. To do so, simply drag down diagonally from the top-right corner of the screen

Step 3 - Next, tap the Mic Mode button in the Control Centre

Step 4 - Here, select the Voice Isolation option.

In case you wish to turn off the feature, you can access the Control Centre during a call and select Standard.

The iOS 16.4 update also addresses several bugs, including duplicated albums in Photos and the ability to detect duplicate photos or videos in an iCloud Shared Library. The Weather app now supports VoiceOver for maps, and a new accessibility setting automatically dims videos when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected.

The update also adds 21 new emojis, including long-awaited ones such as a pink heart, a shaking face, and two pushing hands. Other new emojis include a Wi-Fi symbol, various animals, and objects. 

