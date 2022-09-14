Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Apple iOS 16 brings back battery indicator, but not on these iPhones

Apple iOS 16 brings back battery indicator, but not on these iPhones

Apple dropped the battery indicator with iPhone X 
1 min read . 06:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Apple iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage display icon that was dropped with the launch of iPhone X in 2018. The new toggle for battery indicator can be found within the Settings app in the Battery option.

Among many other features, Apple iOS 16 software update brings the much-requested battery indicator back on iPhones. However, not all iOS 16 eligible iPhones will get the battery indicator in the status bar. In a supported document, Apple says that iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini don't display battery percentage in the status bar. The Cupertino-based company does not reveal any reason as to why these devices miss out on the battery indicator.

Apple iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage display icon that was dropped with the launch of iPhone X in 2018. The new toggle for battery indicator can be found within the Settings app in the Battery option. It allows users to always see the device’s battery percentage status in the status bar directly. At present, a user has to swipe down into the Control Centre to see the battery level on iPhones.

As is clear now, not all iPhones that are eligible for iOS 16 will be getting the battery indicator feature. Here’s the list of models that are getting it:

- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone SE (2nd Generation) and iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

Wondering how to enable the battery indicator on your device? Follow these steps

Step 1 - Open Setting on your iPhone

Step 2- Go to the battery section

Step 3 - Look for Battery percentage option and turn on the toggle.

You will now start seeing the battery percentage in your iPhone’s status bar

