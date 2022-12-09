Apple iOS 16 installed on 70% of active iPhones: Report2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM IST
- Apple iOS 16 update brings a new Lock Screen feature to iPhones, allowing users to customize it as per their choice.
Apple officially released the iOS 16 update on 12th September, 2022. Nearly 100 days after its launch, the operating system is installed on almost 70% of Apple iPhones. According to third-party analytics website Mixpanel, iOS 16 is installed on 68.90% of total active iPhones. Apple iOS 15, on the other hand, is available on 24.82% iPhones. While iPhones running older operating systems are at around 7%.