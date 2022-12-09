Apple officially released the iOS 16 update on 12th September, 2022. Nearly 100 days after its launch, the operating system is installed on almost 70% of Apple iPhones. According to third-party analytics website Mixpanel, iOS 16 is installed on 68.90% of total active iPhones. Apple iOS 15, on the other hand, is available on 24.82% iPhones. While iPhones running older operating systems are at around 7%.

A previous report by Mixpanel showed that the adoption rate of iOS 16 is faster than iOS 15. Within 24 hours of the rollout, 6.71% of iPhone users worldwide have downloaded iOS 16. The predecessor iOS 15, on the other hand, had an adoption rate of 6.48% after a day.

Apple iOS 16 update brings a new Lock Screen feature to iPhones, allowing users to customize it as per their choice. With the new software, Apple iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen on their iPhones.

The operating system also enables users to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The iOS 16 software brings the ability to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature that comes with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. iPhone users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. The update also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.

Apple has released several updates for iOS 16 addressing bugs and other issues experienced by users after installing the update. The Cupertino-based company is expected to bring iOS 16.2 update in December 2022 which is said to bring new features like Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, new Lock Screen widgets, new options for the always-on display (AoD) on Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and more.