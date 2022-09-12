Apple iOS 16 is finally rolling out to eligible iPhones today. The software update was first unveiled at the WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen among many other things. The software also allows users to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people.

Apple iOS 16 rollout

Apple iOS 16 will begin rolling out to users around the world today. In India, the rollout will start at 10pm on September 12. It is available for Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. These include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later). The new iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

Apple iOS 16: How to download

Once Apple iOS 16 is released for your device, you can download the software from the Settings app. To do so, go to Settings and then tap General. Hit on Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. You will have two options to download the software now or install it later. You can choose either as per your choice.

Before installing the software, it is advisable to have a backup of your iPhone to make sure no files are lost or deleted. To backup your Apple iPhone, head to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup and then tap Back Up Now. Do note that you must have W-Fi 'On' to take iCloud back-up.

Apple iOS 16 features

With iOS 16, iPhone users can share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.