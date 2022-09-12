Apple iOS 16 rolling out to iPhones from today: Things to know2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:40 AM IST
- The new iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with iOS 16 out-of-the-box.
Apple iOS 16 is finally rolling out to eligible iPhones today. The software update was first unveiled at the WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen among many other things. The software also allows users to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people.