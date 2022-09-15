Apple iOS 16 rollout: Adoption rate on iPhones faster than iOS 15

Apple iOS 16 update adds a new Lock Screen allowing users to customize it as per their choice. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen on their iPhones.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple released its latest software update - iOS 16 on September 12. Within 24 hours of the rollout, 6.71% of iPhone users worldwide have downloaded the iOS 16, says a report. According to Mixpanel, the adoption rate of iOS 16 is higher when compared to its predecessor iOS 15 which had an adoption rate of 6.48% after a day. Both software updates are no match when compared to iOS 14’s 9.22% adoption rate a day after its release back in 2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple released its latest software update - iOS 16 on September 12. Within 24 hours of the rollout, 6.71% of iPhone users worldwide have downloaded the iOS 16, says a report. According to Mixpanel, the adoption rate of iOS 16 is higher when compared to its predecessor iOS 15 which had an adoption rate of 6.48% after a day. Both software updates are no match when compared to iOS 14’s 9.22% adoption rate a day after its release back in 2020.
Comparing the rate after three days, Apple iOS 16 saw 10.45% adoption, while iOS 15 had 9.68%. Again, iOS 14 was way ahead than these both as 14.68% of users have installed the update during the same time after its original debut.
Comparing the rate after three days, Apple iOS 16 saw 10.45% adoption, while iOS 15 had 9.68%. Again, iOS 14 was way ahead than these both as 14.68% of users have installed the update during the same time after its original debut.
With iOS 14, Apple revamped the Home Screen and introduced widgets to iPhone’s home screen for the first time. Apple iOS 15, on the other hand, brought several new features to FaceTime, Messages and Notifications. It also added a Focus Mode that helped users to focus on important tasks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With iOS 14, Apple revamped the Home Screen and introduced widgets to iPhone’s home screen for the first time. Apple iOS 15, on the other hand, brought several new features to FaceTime, Messages and Notifications. It also added a Focus Mode that helped users to focus on important tasks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The latest iOS 16 update adds a new Lock Screen allowing users to customize it as per their choice. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen on their iPhones.
The latest iOS 16 update adds a new Lock Screen allowing users to customize it as per their choice. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen on their iPhones.
With iOS 16, iPhone users can share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With iOS 16, iPhone users can share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.