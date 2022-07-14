Apple iOS 16 to bring back iconic iPhone clownfish wallpaper

Apple iOS 16 to bring back iconic iPhone clownfish wallpaper2 min read . 02:13 PM IST
- Apple seems to have brought back the vintage clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone which Steve Jobs used while unveiling the original iPhone back in 2007.
However, the wallpaper was never included in the iPhone models that went on sale. Now, after 15 years, the wallpaper might just make a comeback in the latest iOS 16.3 beta.
According to reports, some users are finding the iconic wallpaper in the latest beta version of iOS 16. The observation was made by a Twitter user named Jack Roberts on 6 July who tweeted saying, “Has anyone else noticed this in iOS 16 Beta 3?"
His tweet was noticed by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, who wrote, “Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later."
As per the Inc report, the clownfish wallpaper which shows up in a beta version of software doesn't mean it will ever ship to the public.
"It's also worth noting that the wallpaper hasn't shown up for every user with iOS 16 beta 3. All of that is to say Apple might not ship this wallpaper in iOS 16 at all, it said.
Meanwhile, at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last month, Apple first announced its future iOS 16 and iPad OS 16 versions. Since then, Apple has seeded a few pre-release files to developers. However, as of right now, you can participate in testing the forthcoming releases as well, as the public beta programmes for iOS 16 and iPad 16 are currently active.
iOS 16 includes a lock screen that can be customised with wallpapers, clocks, and widgets, and notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen. Multiple lock screens are also supported and can be coupled with Focus modes.
The Messages app has also been updated, with support for editing, deleting, and marking messages as unread, and SharePlay is no longer confined to FaceTime, so you can speak with the people you're sharing content with via Messages.
In terms of FaceTime, calls may now be sent from one device to another, and the Health app also tracks the medication you take if you want it to.
There are many more interesting new features in this edition that you can experiment with, such as the iPad getting its own Weather app and a new multitasking system called Stage Manager.