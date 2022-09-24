Apple iOS 16 update: How to capture screenshots using the new Copy and Delete

The new Copy and Delete actions for screenshots allow users to capture screenshots without saving them in the Photos app. This would reduce the unnecessary screenshots clutter in the Photos app and also prevent them from consuming storage space on the smartphone.
Apple has rolled out its iOS 16 update. It has brought a lot of new features and changes including new lock screen customisation, privacy features, updated focus mode and more to all the compatible iPhones. These mainstream features have taken the main seat. However, there are several other features too which may not be groundbreaking but bring added convenience to users.
Apple's new Copy and Delete actions for screenshots allow users to capture screenshots without saving them in the Photos app. This would reduce the unnecessary screenshots clutter in the Photos app and also prevent them from consuming storage space on the smartphone.
Here’s how the new Copy and Delete feature works:
STEP1 Navigate to the page for which you want to take the screenshot.
STEP2 Now, press the volume down and Power button together to take the screenshot.
STEP3 A new popup would appear at the bottom right of the screen, tap on it to open the screenshot editor.
STEP4 Make the edits and then tap on the Done button at the top left corner.
STEP5 Here, users will see a new Copy and Delete option along with Save to File, Save to Photos and more.
It is noteworthy that the Copy and Delete feature does not get saved anywhere on the device. It means that users would not be able to find it in the Photos app or Files app as the screenshot actually gets saved in the Clipboard.
Moreover, the only way to access the screenshots, in this case, is by pasting them in some app such as Notes, Documents etc. Additionally, users can also directly paste the screenshots directly into WhatsApp, Instagram and other apps.
To recall, Apple has rolled out its iOS 16.0.2 update to fix bugs. Days after the big public roll out of Apple’s latest OS update for iPhones, there were quite a few noticeable bugs that users encountered. Traditionally, whenever Apple does release a big OS update, there are always a few issues that often pop-up. Apple has now rolled out a new update- iOS 16.0.2.
The new update from Apple provides bug fixes for a bug that caused camera vibration and blurry photos when shooting with some third party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
