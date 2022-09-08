Apple iOS 16 will reach iPhones on Sept 12: Check the list of eligible iPhones

With iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. Another feature coming with the iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message. They will also be able to mark messages as unread when they don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.