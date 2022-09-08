Apple iOS 16 will reach iPhones on Sept 12: Check the list of eligible iPhones

iOS 16 will start rolling out from September 12 onwards. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share.
Apple hosted its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 where it unveiled the 2022 iPhone lineup along with new models of Apple Watch and next-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Alongside, the tech giant has revealed that its latest operating system- iOS 16 will start rolling out from September 12 onwards. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share.
Here's the full list of iPhones that are eligible to receive the new iOS update
Apple iOS 16 was unveiled at WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour or placement of elements on lock screen by tapping the element. The software will also users to add widgets on the lock screen and choose it in accordance with the Focus mode.
With iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. Another feature coming with the iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message. They will also be able to mark messages as unread when they don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.
iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.
