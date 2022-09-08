Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Apple iOS 16 will reach iPhones on Sept 12: Check the list of eligible iPhones

Apple iOS 16 will reach iPhones on Sept 12: Check the list of eligible iPhones

Apple iPhones 8 onwards will be eligible for iOS 16
2 min read . 11:02 AM ISTLivemint

  • iOS 16 will start rolling out from September 12 onwards. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple hosted its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 where it unveiled the 2022 iPhone lineup along with new models of Apple Watch and next-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Alongside, the tech giant has revealed that its latest operating system- iOS 16 will start rolling out from September 12 onwards. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share.

Apple hosted its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 where it unveiled the 2022 iPhone lineup along with new models of Apple Watch and next-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Alongside, the tech giant has revealed that its latest operating system- iOS 16 will start rolling out from September 12 onwards. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share.

Here's the full list of iPhones that are eligible to receive the new iOS update

Here's the full list of iPhones that are eligible to receive the new iOS update

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 Mini

- iPhone 12 Mini

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11

- iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone XS

- iPhone XS

- iPhone XS Max

- iPhone XS Max

- iPhone XR

- iPhone XR

- iPhone X

- iPhone X

- iPhone 8

- iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 16: New features

iOS 16: New features

Apple iOS 16 was unveiled at WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour or placement of elements on lock screen by tapping the element. The software will also users to add widgets on the lock screen and choose it in accordance with the Focus mode.

Apple iOS 16 was unveiled at WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour or placement of elements on lock screen by tapping the element. The software will also users to add widgets on the lock screen and choose it in accordance with the Focus mode.

With iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. Another feature coming with the iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message. They will also be able to mark messages as unread when they don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

With iOS 16, iPhone users will be able to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. Another feature coming with the iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message. They will also be able to mark messages as unread when they don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.

iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.