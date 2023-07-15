Apple iOS 17: 5 Most awaited features for this year's update including Contact posters, StandBy, FaceTime messages, more2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Apple has announced exciting new features for iOS 17, but some will be released in future updates like iOS 17.1, 17.2, or 17.3. Features include AirDrop over the Internet, a Journal app, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay in hotel rooms, and NameDrop to Apple Watch.
Apple has exciting plans for the upcoming launch of iOS 17 this year, promising a host of fresh features. Among the notable additions are contact posters, live voicemail transcription, StandBy functionality, FaceTime messages, and several others.
