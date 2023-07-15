Apple has exciting plans for the upcoming launch of iOS 17 this year, promising a host of fresh features. Among the notable additions are contact posters, live voicemail transcription, StandBy functionality, FaceTime messages, and several others.

Now, as per a report by Macworld, a selection of the most impressive features will not be immediately available when users update their iPhone. While these features are indeed included in the iOS 17 feature lineup, Apple has scheduled their release for a later date later this year, as per the report.

The report suggests that Apple's annual tradition of releasing iOS updates continues with iOS 17, and some features are slated for future releases like iOS 17.1, 17.2, or 17.3. Moreover, the report has provided an overview of these forthcoming features alongside the initial release. Here are details on some of these features.

AirDrop over the Internet

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 introduces two AirDrop enhancements. Firstly, users can initiate AirDrop by bringing their iPhone near the recipient's device. Secondly, large file transfers such as videos and photos can continue over the internet at full quality, allowing users to go about their tasks while the transfer completes. The latter feature will be available after the initial iOS 17 release, requiring both sender and recipient to be signed into iCloud.

Journal app

Apple unveiled the Journal app at WWDC, offering features like note-taking, multimedia integration, location tracking, and end-to-end encrypted iCloud syncing. However, users will have to wait until later this year to begin using the app.

Collaborative Apple Music playlists

Reportedly, in iOS 17.1, 17.2, or perhaps 17.3, users will be able to share playlists with friends, who can add, remove, and rearrange songs, while also using emoji reactions in Now Playing.

AirPlay in hotel rooms

As per the report, Apple plans to collaborate with hotel chains to bring AirPlay to their TVs, simplifying the process of playing personal content. Users will scan a QR code on the TV to connect and stream from their phones. However, this feature will be introduced after the iOS 17 release, and it may take a year or longer before it becomes widely available to travelers. Initially, only a few select hotels are expected to adopt it, with others following suit in the future.

NameDrop to Apple Watch

Apple introduces "NameDrop" alongside the new AirDrop features. Users can share their contact information by bringing their iPhones close to each other, with control over the specific details shared.