AirPlay in hotel rooms

As per the report, Apple plans to collaborate with hotel chains to bring AirPlay to their TVs, simplifying the process of playing personal content. Users will scan a QR code on the TV to connect and stream from their phones. However, this feature will be introduced after the iOS 17 release, and it may take a year or longer before it becomes widely available to travelers. Initially, only a few select hotels are expected to adopt it, with others following suit in the future.