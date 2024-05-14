Apple iOS 17.5 released: Cross platform tracking detection to third-party app download, top features you should know
Apple's iOS 17.5 update introduces cross-platform tracking detection, notifying users of Bluetooth tracking devices. Developed with Google, this feature is also available on Android devices.
Just ahead of the WWDC 2024 event next month, Apple released its iOS 17.5 operating system with numerous key updates including cross-platform tracking detection, improved third-party app support in EU, offline support for Apple News and more.