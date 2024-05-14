Apple's iOS 17.5 update introduces cross-platform tracking detection, notifying users of Bluetooth tracking devices. Developed with Google, this feature is also available on Android devices.

Just ahead of the WWDC 2024 event next month, Apple released its iOS 17.5 operating system with numerous key updates including cross-platform tracking detection, improved third-party app support in EU, offline support for Apple News and more.

1) Cross Platform Tracking Detection: For a couple of years now, Apple has given iOS users the ability to detect an unknown AirTag or Find My Network accessory that may be secretly tracking their movements.

With the iOS 17.5 update, Apple will now notify users if it detects a Bluetooth tracking device that is travelling with them. Apple worked with Google to develop this feature, which is also available on Android devices.

2) Apple News: Apple News+ users will now get the ability to access the Today feed and News+ section of the app in offline mode. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also introducing a new original daily word game called Quartiles, which will only be available in the US and Canada to start with.

3) Third-Party app download: Apple already allowed EU users to download apps from third-party app stores with the iOS 17.4 update in March this year. However, with the latest iOS update, Apple is now allowing users to download apps directly from the websites of verified app developers.

However, developers who want to allow users to download apps from their websites will have to fill out a form outlining their qualifications. These developers will also have to pay a 'Core Technology Fee' of £0.50 after reaching a certain threshold.

4) Other updates: Apple recently announced its annual Pride collection of wallpapers and watch faces with the latest iOS 17.5 update; users will finally be able to take advantage of the new feature on iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. According to Apple, the Pride wallpaper on iPhones and iPads will dynamically change when the user unlocks the device.

Apple has also introduced a new "Repair State" feature in iOS 17.5 that allows users to send their iPhones in for service without having to disable Find My and Activation Lock.



