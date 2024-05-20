Apple iOS 17.5 update allegedly resurrects pictures that were deleted years ago. All we know so far
After the iOS 17.5 update, users reported previously deleted pictures resurfacing on iPhones and other Apple devices, raising concerns about privacy.
Apple rolled out a series of major upgrades for iPhones last week with the iOS 17.5 update. However, shortly after the update was rolled out, users took to social media to complain about a new issue that has resulted in many previously deleted photos reappearing on their iPhones and other Apple devices, while also raising questions about Apple's privacy policies.