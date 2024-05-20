Apple rolled out a series of major upgrades for iPhones last week with the iOS 17.5 update. However, shortly after the update was rolled out, users took to social media to complain about a new issue that has resulted in many previously deleted photos reappearing on their iPhones and other Apple devices, while also raising questions about Apple's privacy policies.

The issue first came to light in a thread on the r/iOS subreddit, where the poster said that some NSFW images they had deleted years ago had resurfaced after the iOS 17.5 update.

The poster wrote, “When in conversation with my partner, I went to send a picture and saw that the latest pictures were NSFW material we’d made years ago when we were living apart. It was permanently deleted years ago, but magically it’s back? I checked my iPad and it also has pictures (some art work I did years ago). I feel so uncomfortable."

The ensuing thread is full of users claiming to have experienced a similar problem. One user said that after updating to iOS 17.5, they noticed four deleted images from 2010 kept reappearing in the Photos app.

The user wrote, “Same here. I have four pics from 2010 that keep reappearing as the latest pics uploaded to iCloud. I have deleted them repeatedly."

Meanwhile, one user also said they had a 'bunch of photos' that had recently disappeared, but returned after the latest software update.

The user wrote, “Opposite situation here. Had a bunch of photos disappear recently (not deleted, they just disappeared). I was told by Apple that iOS update would make them come back. And it did!!!"

Moreover, some users who claim to have never used iClouds or who don't currently store data on Apple's service say that even they are seeing previously deleted photos appear as recent images in the Photos app after updating to iOS 17.5.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) by the name ‘Stacey’ shared that the issue went beyond just pictures and they saw a reappearance of previously deleted voicemails.

What does Apple's policy say about saving deleted pictures?

According to Apple's support page, when users delete a picture or video from Photos on iCloud, it is also deleted from all other devices with iCloud turned on. Moreover, the company says users have 30 days to recover these pictures before they are ‘permanently deleted’.

Note: An email sent to Apple on the matter of iOS 17.5 resurfacing previously deleted pictures remained unanswered. We will update this article with their response when available.

