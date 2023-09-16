Apple iOS 17 coming on September 18: All you need to know on new features1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Apple announces iOS 17 with improved FaceTime, contact sharing, new journal app, and enhanced autocorrect. Compatible with iPhone XS and newer models.
Apple announced during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday that iOS 17 will be available as a free upgrade on September 18. As per several media reports, the California based technology giant is all set to bring exciting features like improved FaceTime, contact sharing with NameDrop, a new journal app, and enhanced autocorrect.