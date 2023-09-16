Apple announced during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday that iOS 17 will be available as a free upgrade on September 18. As per several media reports, the California based technology giant is all set to bring exciting features like improved FaceTime, contact sharing with NameDrop, a new journal app, and enhanced autocorrect.

Here is everything that we expect from the iOS 17 update and which all devices would be able to run it:

Beta testers had early access to iOS 17, and now the eagerly anticipated full version is set to be released to the general public. There are several noteworthy features that have generated excitement among users.

According to a report by Mashable India, iOS 17 brings several exciting updates. For instance, FaceTime receives an upgrade enabling users to leave video voicemails. The introduction of NameDrop facilitates contact sharing by simply bringing phones close together. Additionally, a new journal app is now available for the more literary and organized individuals.

Notably, Apple has improved autocorrect to better understand your intentions, sparing you from accidentally typing "ducking" instead of another word, adds the report.

Another media report from USA Today suggests that the new StandBy mode update will be a convenient addition to iOS 17. Reportedly, after the update, your iPhone will turn into an Amazon or Google smart home display. To activate this feature, users will need an iPhone compatible with iOS 17. They can simply place it on its side while it is charging, either with a cable or on a charging stand, mentions the report.

Which iPhones will support iOS 17?

The media report also suggests that any iPhone released from the iPhone XS onwards is compatible with iOS 17, which was introduced in September 2018. Therefore, any iPhone that is more than six years old will not support the latest iOS update.