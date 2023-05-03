California-based tech giant Apple is set to unveil the latest version of its iPhone operating system during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5th. In anticipation of the official announcement, a sneak peek of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 has surfaced, showcasing their redesigned features.

A well-known tipster (@analyst941) has recently shared multiple renders of the upcoming iOS 17, which suggest that the operating system will receive a visual makeover. The renders showcase redesigned elements for various apps, including health, wallet, and the wallpaper interface.

The latest interface update may not be as substantial as the ones introduced in iOS 16, but it is expected to refine the previous changes and provide enhanced performance along with bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Apple iOS 17: Expected features and upgrades

New Wallpaper interface:As per the leaked information, iOS 17 is expected to introduce a new grid view for wallpapers, which will showcase more than nine wallpapers simultaneously. This feature will enable users to swiftly delete unwanted wallpapers within the grid view and also allow them to rearrange the order of their wallpapers. Additionally, users will have the option to share or duplicate wallpapers by simply swiping up in the single view mode.

Changes in Health app:According to @analyst941, the iOS 17 Health app is set to receive a revamped Favourites interface. This redesigned interface will consist of square tiles that will display data for metrics such as Activity, Heart Rate, Sleep, and Steps in coloured graphs, tables, and other formats.

Changes in Wallet app:Based on leaked information, it appears that the Wallet app in iOS 17 will have a redesigned layout, with a new "All transactions" button and categorized tabs for different functions, including a separate tab for Apple Cash/Savings. Additionally, users will be able to perform a universal search by swiping down within the app.

It is worth noting that these details are not yet officially confirmed, and we may learn more about iOS 17 in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.

Apple iPadOS 17: New features and improvements

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPadOS 17 update will place a strong emphasis on improving the multitasking capabilities of iPads. Building on the advancements of the previous Stage Manager version, the new update is expected to introduce several enhancements that will take multitasking to the next level.

One of the key improvements could be the addition of support for webcams on external monitors, which will enable users to choose their preferred audio output source. Additionally, users may be able to resize the dock when using an external display, providing easier access to apps without taking up too much screen space. Moreover, iPadOS 17 is rumored to bring all lock screen customization options from the iPhone to the iPad, including the ability to adjust the position of the clock. While these features are still unconfirmed, they indicate exciting possibilities for the next iPadOS update.