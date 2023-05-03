Apple iOS 17’s features tipped for WWDC 2023. Check expected design, updates and more2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:03 PM IST
A well-known tipster (@analyst941) has recently shared multiple renders of the upcoming iOS 17, which suggest that the operating system will receive a visual makeover. The renders showcase redesigned elements for various apps, including health, wallet, and the wallpaper interface.
California-based tech giant Apple is set to unveil the latest version of its iPhone operating system during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5th. In anticipation of the official announcement, a sneak peek of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 has surfaced, showcasing their redesigned features.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×