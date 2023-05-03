One of the key improvements could be the addition of support for webcams on external monitors, which will enable users to choose their preferred audio output source. Additionally, users may be able to resize the dock when using an external display, providing easier access to apps without taking up too much screen space. Moreover, iPadOS 17 is rumored to bring all lock screen customization options from the iPhone to the iPad, including the ability to adjust the position of the clock. While these features are still unconfirmed, they indicate exciting possibilities for the next iPadOS update.

