Apple iOS 17 to get ‘user requested’ features, says Mark Gurman. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:51 AM IST
According to Gurman's newsletter, Apple has changed its approach to the development of iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, and may now include several features that have been requested by its customers.
Apple's iOS 17 software update for iPhone was leaked by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in January, who previously predicted it would mainly focus on bug fixes and performance enhancements. However, Gurman now suggests that the update may also introduce new features that users have been requesting.
