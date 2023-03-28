Apple iOS 17 to get ‘user requested’ features, says Mark Gurman. What to expect

In a notable departure from their previous policy, Apple may permit users to download and use alternate app stores with the upcoming iOS 17 update. This move, if implemented, would be a significant change for the company, which has long been opposed to sideloading. Android users have traditionally seen this as an advantage over Apple's ecosystem. Additionally, iOS 17 is expected to include support for Apple's forthcoming AR/VR headset, which is currently under development and could be revealed by the company in the near future.