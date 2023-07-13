Apple Inc. is set to introduce an exciting new feature in their upcoming iOS 17 release. Interestingly, iPhone users will now have the ability to create a personalized speech assistant that closely mimics their own voice.

This highly anticipated feature was announced by prominent tech influencer, Marques Brownlee, who took to Twitter to share the news. According to Brownlee, the process of creating a customized voice for the speech assistant will be remarkably quick, taking only 15 minutes to complete. This development brings a new level of personalization and immersion to the iPhone user experience. To use this feature, iPhone users can access it by navigating to the Accessibility settings of the newly launched iOS 17. Within the Speech section of the settings, a distinct option titled "Personal Voice" will be available for selection. According to Brownlee, this innovative feature uses recordings of the user's own voice to generate a synthesized voice that closely matches their unique vocal characteristics. To accomplish this, users will be guided through a step-by-step process that involves reading out loud a series of text prompts for approximately 15 minutes while utilizing the device's microphone. The device then processes this data overnight, and the user wakes up the next day with a new personalized voice that can be used for typing to speak.

In the recent Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in 2023, Cupertino unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 17.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently introduced the first public beta for watchOS 10. This latest wearable operating system from Apple is being hailed as a significant update, featuring a revamped widget-focused user interface, brand-new watch faces, improved applications, and much more., reported 9To5Mac.

As per the report from the publication, following the progression to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software, Apple has now made the initial free public version of the beta software accessible to all users interested in trying it out.

Apple brought about a significant change this year by offering the developer beta to all users free of charge. However, the release of the public beta signifies a more stable phase in the testing process, indicating that Apple is confident in allowing non-developers to install the software.

Reportedly, watchOS 10 represents a significant revamp of the Apple Watch experience, introducing a fresh widget-based user interface, mental health functionalities such as mood tracking, and a selection of new watch faces.