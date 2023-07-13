Apple iOS 17 update: A step-by-step guide to make your iPhone speech assistant sound exactly like you2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Apple is set to introduce a new feature in iOS 17 that allows iPhone users to create a personalized speech assistant that mimics their own voice. The process takes only 15 minutes and adds a new level of personalization to the user experience.
In the recent Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in 2023, Cupertino unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 17.
Meanwhile, Apple has recently introduced the first public beta for watchOS 10. This latest wearable operating system from Apple is being hailed as a significant update, featuring a revamped widget-focused user interface, brand-new watch faces, improved applications, and much more., reported 9To5Mac.
As per the report from the publication, following the progression to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software, Apple has now made the initial free public version of the beta software accessible to all users interested in trying it out.
Apple brought about a significant change this year by offering the developer beta to all users free of charge. However, the release of the public beta signifies a more stable phase in the testing process, indicating that Apple is confident in allowing non-developers to install the software.
Reportedly, watchOS 10 represents a significant revamp of the Apple Watch experience, introducing a fresh widget-based user interface, mental health functionalities such as mood tracking, and a selection of new watch faces.