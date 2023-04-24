Apple iOS 17 update coming in June: Here’s what to expect from the latest iPhone software2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to focus on updates to core system apps with the iOS 17. In ‘The MacRumors Show’ podcast, he said that there will be enhancements to Find My app with a bigger push on location.
Apple has announced to host its annual developer conference – WWDC on June 5 this year. At the event, the company is expected to officially unveil the iOS 17. According to reports, Apple is planning to bring significant changes with the latest operating system. This may include sideloading of apps, enhancements to Wallet app and Find My app among others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×