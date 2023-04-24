Apple has announced to host its annual developer conference – WWDC on June 5 this year. At the event, the company is expected to officially unveil the iOS 17. According to reports, Apple is planning to bring significant changes with the latest operating system. This may include sideloading of apps, enhancements to Wallet app and Find My app among others.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to focus on updates to core system apps with the iOS 17. In ‘The MacRumors Show’ podcast, he said that there will be enhancements to ‌Find My‌ app with a bigger push on location.

Further, the Cupertino-based company is planning to finally allow iPhone users to sideload third-party apps. Although, Gurman says that the feature may be limited to Europe as a compliance measure with the Digital Markets Act. Also, developers may be required to pay an extra fee to offer apps via third-party services.

As per reports, iOS 17 is codenamed ‘Dawn’. According to rumours, these features may not be mentioned during the WWDC keynote.

Apple has emphasized that this year's WWDC is set to be particularly noteworthy. This is due to the anticipated unveiling of the company's much-discussed augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been the subject of speculation and leaks for numerous years. Reports indicate that the company's virtual reality headset is expected to be the main attraction of the conference.

Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, has shared some insights into the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott mentioned that this year's event will be the "biggest and most exciting" conference to date. She went on to add, "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"