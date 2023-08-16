Apple iOS 17 update relocates the red end call button again: Report

Apple iOS 17 update relocates the red end call button again: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Apple relocates red end call button in iOS 17 update, possibly to make space for Contact Posters feature.
Apple is ready to roll out the iOS 17 update this fall. Now, a recent report has indicated that the California based giant has once again shifted the position of the red end call button with the iOS 17 developer beta.
As per a report by The Verge, Apple has relocated the position of the red end call button from the lower right to lower middle of the screen. Previously, a report surfaced that pointed out that with the beta release of iOS 17, the call button was aligned right side.
Reportedly, the repositioning of call screen controls by Apple appears to have been aimed at creating space for the Contact Posters, a novel feature of iOS 17. These posters are intended to showcase the faces of your conversation partners. The adjustment of the call controls to a lower placement can be seen as a measure to enhance usability on larger phone screens as well, adds the report.
Meanwhile, some leaked renders of the iPhone 15 Plus reveal internal charging components, showing the presence of an Apple-designed 3LD3 chip within the device.
Renowned leaker Majin Bu shared purported images on X, offering a glimpse of the charging components within the anticipated iPhone 15 Plus. These images unveil the presence of a custom-designed Apple 3LD3 chip. While the chip's precise role remains ambiguous, Majin Bu suggests its potential use in transmission encryption. This prospect could potentially bolster the security of iPhone data. Additionally, the chip might play a role in governing charging speeds.
Kuo further detailed that Apple intends to enhance the swift-charging capabilities of the MFi (Made For iPhone) endorsed charger for the iPhone 15. With this in mind, it's plausible that the 3LD3 chip could play a role in distinguishing between an Apple-certified cable and other compatible adapters. As a result, users of the iPhone 15 may need to opt for an MFi USB Type-C cable to ensure optimal charging and efficient data transfers.
