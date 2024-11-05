iOS 18.2 beta 2 with ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and more released: Here's a look at all the new features
Apple's iOS 18.2 beta 2 for developers includes new features such as ChatGPT in Siri and Camera Control updates. A stable version is projected for early December, while the public beta may be available as soon as next week.
Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta 2 to developers with a number of new features including updates to Camera Control, ChatGPT in Siri, Find My and more. For the uninitiated, iOS 18.2 brings second wave of Apple Intelligence features to iPhones with highlights of the show being ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground and Visual intelligence. Reportedly, a stable build of iOS 18.2 is expected to be released in early December while the first public beta could roll out as early as next week.