Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta 2 to developers with a number of new features including updates to Camera Control, ChatGPT in Siri, Find My and more. For the uninitiated, iOS 18.2 brings second wave of Apple Intelligence features to iPhones with highlights of the show being ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground and Visual intelligence. Reportedly, a stable build of iOS 18.2 is expected to be released in early December while the first public beta could roll out as early as next week.

iOS 18.2 also adds support for localised versions of English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. iOS 18.2 was already available via developer beta to iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 series, the latest beta brings support to all the iOS 18 eligible devices.

Apple's AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence were first announced at WWDC 2024 but were not ready in time for the iOS 18 rollout with iPhone 16. The first wave of these features including advanced writing tools, conversational Siri, call recording and transcription and new focus modes were released with the iOS 18.1 rollout last week.

What's new with iOS 18.2 beta 2?

1) View ChatGPT usage data in settings:

Apple brought ChatGPT integration to Siri with the iOS 18.2 beta 1 and also provided users the ability to connect their OpenAI account. However, Cupertino is going a step further with the latest update by allowing users to view their ChatGPT limit inside the settings app and the ability to upgrade to ChatGPT premium if required. For the uninitiated, while ChatGPT integration in Siri does provide access to ChatGPT, only a limited number of queries are handled by the latest GPT-4o model, after which OpenAI automatically switches to a more cost-effective GPT-4o mini.

2) New settings for Camera Control:

Apple is bringing more settings for options to tinker with using Camera Control, the touch-sensitive button it added with iPhone 16 series. There is now an option to lock the exposure and focus while taking a picture by double pressing on the Camera Control button. The new feature is turned off by default but can be activated by navigating to ‘Camera Control menu’ under settings.

There is also another settings which allows for changing of double click speed for Camera Control, providing options like ‘default’, ‘slow’ and ‘slower’.

3) Find My now allows sharting location of lost items:

Find My is getting a brand new functionality with the iOS 18.2 beta 2, allowing users to share the location of their lost item in order to help others locate it. Users can now generate and link of their lost item from Find My app by clicking on the "Share Item Location" option and then pass it on to their friends. The best part here is that there is that the person on the other hand will get access to the lost item's location, even if they are not running an Apple device.

The shared links expire after a week or after the lost item has been found. Meanwhile, there is also another new option in the Find My app called “Show Contact Info" which takes the visitor to another website additional details about the owner including their phone number and email address.

