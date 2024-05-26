Apple iOS 18 to introduce AI-powered ‘Emoji Customization,’ suggests Mark Gurman
Mark Gurman previews Apple's upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 in his Power On newsletter. iOS 18 will introduce AI-generated custom emojis, improved home screen customization, and AI enhancements in various applications.
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has shed light on what to anticipate from Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15, as detailed in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, one of the key highlights of iOS 18 will be an innovative AI-driven feature allowing users to generate custom emojis dynamically. This means that instead of waiting for the annual updates to get new emojis, users will be able to create unique ones on the fly, tailored to their specific conversations.