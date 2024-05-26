Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has shed light on what to anticipate from Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15, as detailed in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, one of the key highlights of iOS 18 will be an innovative AI-driven feature allowing users to generate custom emojis dynamically. This means that instead of waiting for the annual updates to get new emojis, users will be able to create unique ones on the fly, tailored to their specific conversations.

The generative AI will analyze the context of users’ messages and produce personalized emojis suited for any given situation, vastly expanding the current emoji repertoire available on iPhones and other Apple devices. This new capability is expected to stand out among the various enhancements that iOS 18 will bring.

In addition to the emoji creation tool, iOS 18 is set to introduce several other AI enhancements across different applications, including notifications, Photos, and Notes. These updates aim to leverage artificial intelligence to improve user experience and functionality.

Furthermore, Gurman mentions that iOS 18 will offer more options for home screen customization. Users will be able to re-color app icons to personalize their home screens more thoroughly. The new system will also permit greater freedom in placing app icons and widgets, moving away from the rigid grid structure currently in place.

The upcoming WWDC event, now just two weeks away, will be the stage for Apple to unveil these exciting new features. With these updates, Apple continues to push the boundaries of customization and user experience, leveraging advanced AI technology to enhance everyday interactions with their devices.

In other developments, Apple seems poised to introduce a revolutionary advancement in foldable technology, as suggested by a recent report from Tech Radar. A new patent filing by the company, identified as 11991901, indicates work on a foldable screen with the extraordinary capability to self-repair from scratches and dents.

The patent, titled "Electronic Devices with Flexible Display Cover Layers," describes a sophisticated design featuring three main components: two rigid displays connected by a flexible segment. Significantly, this flexible area may possess self-healing properties, which could greatly enhance the durability and lifespan of foldable devices, according to the report.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!