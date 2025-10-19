Apple iOS 26.1 Beta: New features, RCS upgrades, and Siri improvements expected

Apple’s iOS 26 only launched last month, but the next update is already in the works. The iOS 26.1 beta is now being tested, introducing expanded Apple Intelligence and Live Translation support, along with smaller updates across native apps such as Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari.

While this beta focuses on minor refinements, Apple has a long list of features planned for the broader iOS 26 software cycle, including major additions like Digital Passport, RCS upgrades, and a more personalised Siri experience.

Expanded Apple Intelligence and Live Translation iOS 26.1 widens the availability of Apple Intelligence and Live Translation to more languages, improving accessibility for international users. These AI-driven tools continue to evolve as part of Apple’s broader push into on-device intelligence, promising smarter and more context-aware user experiences.

Digital Passport Coming Later This Year Apple is preparing to let users add a digital version of their US passport to the Wallet app later in 2025. According to Apple, this feature will support identity verification at select TSA checkpoints in the United States, though it won’t replace physical passports for international travel.

The company emphasises that the feature will be secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID standards. Users will also be able to use their Digital ID for age and identity verification in apps, online, and in retail stores.

RCS Upgrades Still in Development Apple has yet to roll out its promised end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, despite confirming support for the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 standard. Once available, this will bring iPhone users closer to feature parity with iMessage, including:

End-to-end encryption

In-line replies

Message editing and unsending

Full Tapback reactions RCS (Rich Communication Services) was first added to iPhone with iOS 18, but Apple must coordinate with carriers to implement the latest standard, which could explain the delay.

A Smarter, Personalised Siri on the Way Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the company is making “good progress” on a more personalised version of Siri, expected to debut with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026.

The upgraded Siri will feature contextual understanding, on-screen awareness, and deeper app integration. Demonstrations have shown Siri accessing data from Mail and Messages to answer personal queries, such as checking a family member’s flight details or reservations.

Weather via Satellite Still Under Wraps Code found in early iOS 26 betas hinted at a “Weather via Satellite” feature, which could display weather information even without a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. While Apple has not officially confirmed or released this feature, it could eventually join the company’s suite of satellite-based services — such as Emergency SOS, Messages, and Roadside Assistance.

Apple continues to offer these satellite services free of charge, recently extending complimentary access for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users by another year.

New Emoji Expected in iOS 26.4 In line with Apple’s tradition, iOS 26.4 is set to bring a fresh batch of emoji based on Unicode 17.0. New additions previewed by the Unicode Consortium include:

Trombone

Treasure Chest

Distorted Face

Hairy Creature (Bigfoot/Sasquatch)

Fight Cloud

Apple typically debuts new emoji in its March updates, so users can likely expect these designs to arrive in early 2026.