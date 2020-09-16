To tap onto the growing demand for big screen tablets among students and professionals after the covid-19 outbreak, Apple is releasing two new iPads. Unveiled at an online event ‘TimeFlies’ on September 15, the new line-up includes the 8th gen iPad and the New Pad Air.

The 8th gen iPad will be available in India soon at a starting price of ₹29,900 for the WiFi only variant and ₹41,900 for the cellular+WiFi variant. Available in three colour options— silver, space grey and gold, the tablet offers two storage options of 32GB and 128GB.

The New iPad Air, on the other hand, will be available in India sometime in October at starting price of ₹54,900 for WiFi only model and ₹66,900 for the WiFi+ Cellular model. Available in five colour options—silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue, the new iPad Air comes in 64GB and 256GB configuration.

Aimed at students, the 8th gen iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display and runs on A12 Bionic processor with 6 core CPU and 4 core GPU, which Apple claims is 3x faster than a top selling Android tablet. It supports Apple Pencil and works with full size smart keyboard as well as third party keyboards from brands like Logitech.

The new iPad Air, on the other hand, is meant for professionals and creators looking for a more powerful tablet. It has a 10.9-inch Retina display with anti-reflective coating and a new design language which includes narrow bezels and the new touch ID on top side panel. The tablet runs on a more powerful A14 Bionic processor, which is the first based on 5 nanometer architecture. Apple claims, its 6 core design offers 40% increase in CPU performance over previous gen iPad Air. The new iPad Air also features a USB type C connector.

Both iPads will be running on the new iPad OS 14 which offers new pencil capabilities and features such as shape recognition and smart selection which can understand the difference between handwriting and drawings.

