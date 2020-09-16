The new iPad Air, on the other hand, is meant for professionals and creators looking for a more powerful tablet. It has a 10.9-inch Retina display with anti-reflective coating and a new design language which includes narrow bezels and the new touch ID on top side panel. The tablet runs on a more powerful A14 Bionic processor, which is the first based on 5 nanometer architecture. Apple claims, its 6 core design offers 40% increase in CPU performance over previous gen iPad Air. The new iPad Air also features a USB type C connector.