Apple iPad Mini 2026 could feature OLED screen: Leak suggests major upgrade

Apple is reportedly evaluating an OLED display for the upcoming iPad Mini, expected to launch in 2026. This shift from LCD could enhance visual quality, aligning with plans to incorporate OLED technology in other models like the iPad Air.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple is reportedly testing an OLED screen for its next-generation iPad Mini, marking a potential shift from the current Liquid Retina LCD display.

Apple is reportedly testing an OLED screen for its next-generation iPad Mini, marking a potential shift from the current Liquid Retina LCD display. According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Cupertino-based tech giant is evaluating a smaller OLED panel produced by Samsung Display. The South Korean firm is expected to commence production of the new display in the second half of 2025, with an upgraded iPad Mini potentially launching in 2026.

Advertisement

A new era for the iPad Mini?

If Apple follows through with the transition, the iPad Mini—currently the smallest tablet in its lineup—will receive a significant visual upgrade. While the iPad Pro (2024) was Apple’s first tablet to feature an OLED screen, the iPad Mini’s next iteration could follow suit, albeit with a less advanced panel than the Tandem OLED used in the Pro model.

You may be interested in

Apple IPad Mini 2024 WiFi 256GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹59899

Get This

Apple IPad Mini 2024

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹49900

Get This

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • Moonstone Gray
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹108999

₹121999

Get This

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

  • Moonstone Gray
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹98725

₹117599

Get This

41% OFF

Realme Pad 2 Lite

  • Space Grey
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹16999

₹28999

Get This

Find more Tablets
Also Read | Apple iPad Mini 2024 launched in India with A17 Pro chipset: Price and specs

Refresh rate uncertainty

One of the lingering questions is whether Apple will introduce a high refresh rate OLED panel to the iPad Mini. The current iPad Mini (7th Generation) features a 60Hz LCD display, whereas the iPad Pro (2024) boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The leak does not confirm whether the new iPad Mini will receive an upgraded refresh rate alongside its OLED upgrade.

Advertisement

Expanding OLED to more iPad models

This rumoured move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to integrate OLED technology across more of its tablet range. Reports suggest that the company is also developing an iPad Air with an OLED display, expected to debut as early as 2026. Unlike the high-end iPad Pro, these mid-range models are likely to feature cost-effective OLED panels to maintain affordability.

While Apple has not confirmed these developments, the ongoing evaluations suggest a clear interest in bringing OLED technology to more of its devices. If the rumours hold true, the iPad Mini could become a more compelling option for users seeking improved visuals and colour accuracy without stepping up to the premium iPad Pro lineup.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple iPad Mini 2026 could feature OLED screen: Leak suggests major upgrade
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App