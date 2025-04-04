Apple iPad Mini 2026 could feature OLED screen: Leak suggests major upgrade

Apple is reportedly testing an OLED screen for its next-generation iPad Mini, marking a potential shift from the current Liquid Retina LCD display. According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Cupertino-based tech giant is evaluating a smaller OLED panel produced by Samsung Display. The South Korean firm is expected to commence production of the new display in the second half of 2025, with an upgraded iPad Mini potentially launching in 2026.

A new era for the iPad Mini? If Apple follows through with the transition, the iPad Mini—currently the smallest tablet in its lineup—will receive a significant visual upgrade. While the iPad Pro (2024) was Apple’s first tablet to feature an OLED screen, the iPad Mini’s next iteration could follow suit, albeit with a less advanced panel than the Tandem OLED used in the Pro model.

Refresh rate uncertainty One of the lingering questions is whether Apple will introduce a high refresh rate OLED panel to the iPad Mini. The current iPad Mini (7th Generation) features a 60Hz LCD display, whereas the iPad Pro (2024) boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The leak does not confirm whether the new iPad Mini will receive an upgraded refresh rate alongside its OLED upgrade.

Expanding OLED to more iPad models This rumoured move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to integrate OLED technology across more of its tablet range. Reports suggest that the company is also developing an iPad Air with an OLED display, expected to debut as early as 2026. Unlike the high-end iPad Pro, these mid-range models are likely to feature cost-effective OLED panels to maintain affordability.