Apple iPadOS 16 is here: Top features coming to Apple iPads

Apple iPadOS 16 is finally rolling out to the end users. The Cupertino-based company released the update yesterday along with macOS Ventura and iOS 16.1. The latest iPadOS update comes with features like new smart tools in Mail, added security and collaboration features in Safari and iCloud Shared Photo Library among others.
Apple iPadOS 16 is finally rolling out to the end users. The Cupertino-based company released the update yesterday along with macOS Ventura and iOS 16.1. The latest iPadOS update comes with features like new smart tools in Mail, added security and collaboration features in Safari and iCloud Shared Photo Library among others.
iPadOS 16: Eligible device
Apple iPadOS 16 is available for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models. In order to download the iPadOS 16, one can navigate to the Settings menu and tap on General > Software update.
iPadOS 16: Eligible device
Apple iPadOS 16 is available for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models. In order to download the iPadOS 16, one can navigate to the Settings menu and tap on General > Software update.
iPadOS 16 features
The all-new iPadOS 16 brings the ability to edit, undo send, and mark conversations as unread, in the Messages. With iPadOS 16, users can invite friends and family to SharePlay via Messages, and enjoy a shared activity. It also brings new collaboration features to Messages. “When users send an invitation to collaborate via Messages, everyone on the thread is automatically added to the document, spreadsheet, or project, and when someone makes an edit to the shared document, activity updates appear at the top of the thread,'' said Apple in a website post.
iPadOS 16 features
The all-new iPadOS 16 brings the ability to edit, undo send, and mark conversations as unread, in the Messages. With iPadOS 16, users can invite friends and family to SharePlay via Messages, and enjoy a shared activity. It also brings new collaboration features to Messages. “When users send an invitation to collaborate via Messages, everyone on the thread is automatically added to the document, spreadsheet, or project, and when someone makes an edit to the shared document, activity updates appear at the top of the thread,'' said Apple in a website post.
Additions to the Mail app include ability to set reminders to come back to a message at a later date, receive automatic suggestions to follow up on an email and get automatic alerts when they’ve forgotten to include a recipient or attachment in an email. With iPadOS 16, users will be able to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox and schedule emails to be sent at the perfect moment.
Additions to the Mail app include ability to set reminders to come back to a message at a later date, receive automatic suggestions to follow up on an email and get automatic alerts when they’ve forgotten to include a recipient or attachment in an email. With iPadOS 16, users will be able to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox and schedule emails to be sent at the perfect moment.
The iPadOS 16 also adds a separate iCloud Photos library where up to six people can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. “With iCloud Shared Photo Library, families can share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud Photos library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy", said Apple.
The iPadOS 16 also adds a separate iCloud Photos library where up to six people can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. “With iCloud Shared Photo Library, families can share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud Photos library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy", said Apple.
In addition, Apple iPadOS 16 adds new security and collaboration features to Safari. Passkeys are designed to replace passwords and use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification. They are securely synced with end-to-end encryption using iCloud Keychain. Apple has also added Weather comes to iPad with the new iPadOS 16. Apple iPad owners can also tap on hold on the subject in the image to lift it from the background and paste it in apps like Messages. “Using on-device intelligence, Live Text can now recognize text in videos across the system, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. With a single tap on a video, users can quickly copy and paste, translate, convert currency, and more", said Apple.