Apple iPadOS 16 is here: Top features coming to Apple iPads

In addition, Apple iPadOS 16 adds new security and collaboration features to Safari. Passkeys are designed to replace passwords and use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification. They are securely synced with end-to-end encryption using iCloud Keychain. Apple has also added Weather comes to iPad with the new iPadOS 16. Apple iPad owners can also tap on hold on the subject in the image to lift it from the background and paste it in apps like Messages. “Using on-device intelligence, Live Text can now recognize text in videos across the system, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. With a single tap on a video, users can quickly copy and paste, translate, convert currency, and more", said Apple.

