Flipkart is currently offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, as the festive season has arrived. For those who are avid fans of Apple iPhones and are in the market for a new device, this is the perfect time to make a purchase. Various fantastic deals are available, with one standout offer being on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Flipkart is not only providing a substantial initial discount on this device but also offering additional bank and exchange offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, sporting the Midnight Green color and featuring 64 GB of storage, is now being offered at a substantial discount on Flipkart. Originally priced at Rs. 109,900, Flipkart has introduced an attractive 12 percent reduction, making it available for just Rs. 95,699. Furthermore, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount, with savings of up to Rs. 1,000.

This iPhone comes equipped with a (6.5-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. The high-end smartphone showcases the formidable A13 Bionic Chip Processor, delivering not just rapid performance but also enhancing power efficiency for an extended battery life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, the iPhone 11 Pro Max showcases an exceptional camera system, featuring a triple camera setup headlined by 12 MP cameras that operate harmoniously: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto. The Ultra Wide camera delivers an expansive 120° field of view, while the Wide camera is equipped with 100 percent Focus Pixels and Optical Image Stabilization, guaranteeing sharp and stable photos, even in low-light conditions.

The Telephoto camera is equipped with an f/2.0 aperture and offers 2x optical zoom for capturing striking close-up shots. Additionally, the camera system delivers outstanding performance in video recording. It enables you to record 4K videos at 60 fps with an extended dynamic range, delivering videos with exceptional detail and lifelike quality.

Overall, the performance, storage and camera specifications of the iPhone 11 Pro Max still makes it worth considering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

