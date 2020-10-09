Apple will soon launch a new range of iPhones globally. While enthusiasts will be eyeing the latest and greatest hardware from the American company, many Apple loyalists will be looking at the previous versions to offer better value for money. Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to drop in prices but it seems we don’t have to wait for the iPhone 12 to launch for the prices to drop. The upcoming festive sale season will be offering the iPhone 11 at the lowest price it has ever sold on.

Apple will soon launch a new range of iPhones globally. While enthusiasts will be eyeing the latest and greatest hardware from the American company, many Apple loyalists will be looking at the previous versions to offer better value for money. Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to drop in prices but it seems we don’t have to wait for the iPhone 12 to launch for the prices to drop. The upcoming festive sale season will be offering the iPhone 11 at the lowest price it has ever sold on.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will start on 17 October (16 October for Prime members) and the company has been giving buyers sneak peeks into the offers that will be coming their way. One such offer will be on the iPhone 11. The e-commerce giant released a teaser that shows the discounted price to be below ₹50,000. The teaser claims that the iPhone 11 will be priced at 4_,999 which is a massive departure from the existing price of the phone.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will start on 17 October (16 October for Prime members) and the company has been giving buyers sneak peeks into the offers that will be coming their way. One such offer will be on the iPhone 11. The e-commerce giant released a teaser that shows the discounted price to be below ₹50,000. The teaser claims that the iPhone 11 will be priced at 4_,999 which is a massive departure from the existing price of the phone. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Currently, the iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹66,300. The original price mentioned on the site is ₹68,300. The discounted price will bring down the price of Apple iPhone 11 by a substantial margin. The sale will be a good time for buyers looking to upgrade to a new iPhone.

The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s last year’s A13 Bionic chipset. The phone features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display. The device also gets IP68 water and dust resistance. Apple provides 4GB RAM with all three storage variants. Apart from the 64GB base variant, iPhone 11 will be available in 128GB variant and 256GB storage option as well. The higher variants are also expected to sell at a much lower price.

Topics AppleAmazon