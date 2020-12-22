Apple iPhone 12 crowned as best-selling 5G smartphone within two weeks of launch

Apple iPhone 12 series was launched pretty late in the year but that doesn’t seem to keep it from becoming the highest-selling 5G phones . The new Apple iPhone 12 was found to be the best-selling 5G smartphone in October by a report published by CounterPoint research.

Despite a delayed launch, which resulted in only two weeks of sales during the month, the phones managed to grab the pole position according to the Counterpoint Research report. The iPhone 12 was and iPhone 12 Pro were made available much earlier than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini.

The report also claims that not only did iPhone 12 manage to become the best selling 5G smartphone in the month of October but it also was the best selling 5G device from January to October. The arrival of both these phones pushed September’s best selling 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to the third position in the month of October.

A pent up demand for 5G devices, especially in the iOS ecosystem was seen as the main reason why Apple’s new iPhone managed to climb the sales ladder quickly. The United States contributed to over one-third of the total iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sales in October. China and Japan were also reported to show strong initial demand for the iPhone 12 series.

Another reason for the new rankings is the availability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro across the globe. Most other phones have a regional market whereas Apple’s new iPhone 12 series was made available in 140 countries.

The 5G iPhone 12 sales are expected to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the festive season in December. The delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series is also expected to keep the momentum going into 2021. The addition of these new phones has also helped the overall market share of 5G smartphones to reach 24% of the total smartphone sales in the month of October.

