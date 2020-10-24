Apple recently launched its iPhone 12 series across the globe and it is the latest and greatest the company has to offer. However, the prices are not very encouraging for new buyers. Apple does provide options where the user can avail much better value for money by exchanging their older phones which includes both iPhones and even some popular Android smartphones.

The new Trade-in option can be selected from the official Apple store. Since Apple is in complete control of the stores, the company can manage to offer much heavier discounts by trading in their older iPhones.

In order to give the buyer a better idea of how much discount they can achieve by selling their older smartphone, Apple has released a list of smartphones with approximate values of devices ranging all the way from the iPhone 11 Pro Max to even iPhone 5s. The trade-in values range from ₹63,000 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max to ₹3,000 for the iPhone 5s.

Apple is not limiting this trade-in option to iOS-run smartphones. The company is also providing a decent exchange value for Android smartphones from premium smartphone manufacturers which currently includes only Samsung and OnePlus smartphones. The highest trade-in value is offered on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus which is ₹36,230. The highest discount on OnePlus phones is offered on the OnePlus 7T. The company is offering a value of ₹19,170 for the Android device.

Trade-in Values of iPhones





In order to avail this trade-in option, the user will have to input details of the device they plan to exchange. The details include the serial number of the device as well as information about the variant and condition of the device they are planning to trade-in.

Trade-in values for Android smartphones

Once the new iPhone arrives for delivery, the Apple executive will run a diagnostics test on the device to verify all the details provided during the purchase. If the details stand true, the buyer will be given the new iPhone and if there are some aspects of the device that further reduce the trade-in value, the buyer will have to pay the difference to get the new device.

