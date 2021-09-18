Apple iPhone 13 will be available in the Indian market by next week. However, buyers who are not interested in the latest and greatest but want a good iPhone can look towards the iPhone 12 . E-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon are offering heavy discounts on the device one week ahead of the iPhone 13 sale.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are also offering substantial bank discounts and no-Cost EMIs for buyers. Combining the exchange offer with bank discounts can bring the price to the cheapest yet, for iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is selling for as low as ₹68,999 for the 128GB variant on both Amazon and Flipkart. The launch price of the phone was ₹84,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange of up to ₹15,000. Even on Amazon, iPhone 12 can be purchased with an exchange discount of over ₹14,000. On Amazon, the white variant of the iPhone 12 128GB is selling at 70,999.

iPhone 12 64GB is selling at a price of ₹63,999. The buyer can also get an exchange discount of up to ₹15,000 on Flipkart and up to ₹14,200 on Amazon.

The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is also selling at a massive discounted price of ₹61,999. The device was launched at a price of ₹74,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to ₹15,000. Amazon is offering up to ₹14,200 on exchange.

iPhone 12 mini 64 GB is selling at ₹56,999 down from launch price of ₹69,900. Flipkart is offering up to ₹15,000 on exchange and Amazon is offering up to ₹14,200 with discount.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.