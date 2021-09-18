Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discounts on Flipkart, Amazon a week before iPhone 13 hits shelves. Check new prices

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discounts on Flipkart, Amazon a week before iPhone 13 hits shelves. Check new prices

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are getting massive discounts
1 min read . 03:12 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The iPhone 12 is selling for as low as 68,999 for the 128GB variant on both Amazon and Flipkart

Apple iPhone 13 will be available in the Indian market by next week. However, buyers who are not interested in the latest and greatest but want a good iPhone can look towards the iPhone 12. E-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon are offering heavy discounts on the device one week ahead of the iPhone 13 sale.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are also offering substantial bank discounts and no-Cost EMIs for buyers. Combining the exchange offer with bank discounts can bring the price to the cheapest yet, for iPhone 12. 

The iPhone 12 is selling for as low as 68,999 for the 128GB variant on both Amazon and Flipkart. The launch price of the phone was 84,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange of up to 15,000. Even on Amazon, iPhone 12 can be purchased with an exchange discount of over 14,000. On Amazon, the white variant of the iPhone 12 128GB is selling at 70,999. 

iPhone 12 64GB is selling at a price of 63,999. The buyer can also get an exchange discount of up to 15,000 on Flipkart and up to 14,200 on Amazon.  

The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is also selling at a massive discounted price of 61,999. The device was launched at a price of 74,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to 15,000. Amazon is offering up to 14,200 on exchange. 

iPhone 12 mini 64 GB is selling at 56,999 down from launch price of 69,900. Flipkart is offering up to 15,000 on exchange and Amazon is offering up to 14,200 with discount.  

