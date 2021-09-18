The iPhone 12 is selling for as low as ₹68,999 for the 128GB variant on both Amazon and Flipkart. The launch price of the phone was ₹84,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange of up to ₹15,000. Even on Amazon, iPhone 12 can be purchased with an exchange discount of over ₹14,000. On Amazon, the white variant of the iPhone 12 128GB is selling at 70,999.