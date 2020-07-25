Apple iPhone 12, Glass, iPad, MacBook launch dates leaked: Details here

Apple’s big launch event is nearly a month from now and going by convention, the iPhone launch event is expected to be launched in the month of September. A new report now suggests that the company has lined up two major events in the second half of the year.

According to a popular tipster iHacktu Pro, one Apple event will happen on 8 September and the second event on 27 October. The tipster also revealed the list of devices that the American company is planning to unveil at the two events.

According to a popular tipster iHacktu Pro, one Apple event will happen on 8 September and the second event on 27 October. The tipster also revealed the list of devices that the American company is planning to unveil at the two events.

The September event will showcase the new iPhone 12 line-up which is expected to feature four new devices iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus (or Max), iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Plus. Other than the iPhones, the company is expected to launch the Apple Watch, Air Power and the new iPad.

The leakster claims that the next event will happen on 27 October where the company will launch the iPad Pro, Apple Silicon Macs which includes the MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The leak mentions Apple Glass as well, a new augmented reality product from the company. Prior rumours have suggested that the product is still under development.

The leak, though specific, is still just a leak and there’s no official indication from Apple regarding the timeline of the launch events. The reader is suggested to take the information with a grain of salt.

