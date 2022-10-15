Apple iPhone 12 is the most popular 5G phone in India, claims report

With the 5G services finally rolling out in the country, buyers are more inclined towards buying phones that are 5G ready. Almost every mobile company offers 5G phones across different price ranges, making it difficult for users to choose. If you too are unable to decide which iPhone to buy, this report may help. According to Speedtest Intelligence data (via Ookla), Apple iPhone 12 is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market.
With the 5G services finally rolling out in the country, buyers are more inclined towards buying phones that are 5G ready. Almost every mobile company offers 5G phones across different price ranges, making it difficult for users to choose. If you too are unable to decide which iPhone to buy, this report may help. According to Speedtest Intelligence data (via Ookla), Apple iPhone 12 is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market.
Apple iPhone 12 comes with a starting price of ₹59,900 as per Apple India website. It is available at discounted price of ₹47,990 for 64GB model on Amazon right now.
In a survey conducted by the global network and connectivity intelligence firm – Ookla, 51% respondents said that they already have a 5G phone. Top vendors, as per the survey, are Samsung (31%), Xiaomi (23%), Realme and Vivo. “In our survey, 51% of survey respondents already had smartphones supporting 5G. The top smartphone vendors in the market are Samsung (31%), followed by Xiaomi (23%), Realme, and Vivo. While only one in ten survey respondents had an iPhone, Apple smartphones tend to be more 5G capable. In fact, according to Speedtest Intelligence data, the iPhone 12 5G is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market," Ookla report says.
The report also highlights that 5G download speeds in the country will reach 500 Mbps on 5G test networks. “We’ve already seen a wide range of 5G download speeds: from low double-digit (16.27 Mbps) to a mindblowing 809.94 Mbps, which points to the fact that the operators are still recalibrating their networks. We expect these speeds to be more stable moving forward as these networks will enter the commercial stage," it adds further.
The report re-confirms that Jio will launch an Android-based 5G phone in partnership with Google in 2023, repeating the go-to-market strategy it used when entering the 4G market.