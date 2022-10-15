Apple iPhone 12 is the most popular 5G phone in India, claims report

In a survey conducted by the global network and connectivity intelligence firm – Ookla, 51% respondents said that they already have a 5G phone. Top vendors, as per the survey, are Samsung (31%), Xiaomi (23%), Realme and Vivo. “In our survey, 51% of survey respondents already had smartphones supporting 5G. The top smartphone vendors in the market are Samsung (31%), followed by Xiaomi (23%), Realme, and Vivo. While only one in ten survey respondents had an iPhone, Apple smartphones tend to be more 5G capable. In fact, according to Speedtest Intelligence data, the iPhone 12 5G is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market," Ookla report says.

