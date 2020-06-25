Apple iPhone 12 leak reveals fast charging capacity

The Android ecosystem of smartphones has spoiled buyers with fast charging options going all the way up to 65W. Apple iPhones, however, are notoriously slow in terms of charging speeds. Currently, the company provides a charging speed of 18W with the iPhone 11. This year Apple enthusiasts were expected a substantial bump in fast charging capacity but that may not be the case.

A new leak has revealed an Apple iPhone charger brick in live images. The power adapter comes with a charging capacity of 20W. The pictures were made public by leakster Mr White. Surprisingly, Apple has provided a USB Type C outlet with the charger leaked in the images.

A new leak has revealed an Apple iPhone charger brick in live images. The power adapter comes with a charging capacity of 20W. The pictures were made public by leakster Mr White. Surprisingly, Apple has provided a USB Type C outlet with the charger leaked in the images.

We can’t be sure if Apple will be providing the same charger with all the new iPhone 12 smartphones. Last year, the company offered the 18W charger only with the iPhone 11 Pro models and had packed a 5W adapter with the cheaper iPhone 11.

The company is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max (or Plus), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 will be the smallest device with Apple’s new form factor. The device is expected to feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display.

The Max version, as the name suggests is just a bigger version of the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen. The storage options are also the same. The 128GB variant and the 256GB version. Other than the price and size, rest all the features remain the same.

The iPhone 12 Pro version will launch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. The RAM on the Pro line-up will be 6GB.

Apple will be offering three variants with the iPhone 12 Pro. The base will begin with 128GB internal storage going on to 256GB and the highest will be a 512GB variant. The max version of the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a massive 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone yet. Rest of the specifications will remain the same as iPhone 12 Pro.

