Apple has finally launched the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India almost a month after the company unveiled the device. The new devices are up for grabs through the company’s official store as well as Amazon India’s website. However, since the company can now sell iPhones directly, interested and eligible buyers can make use of the company’s trade-in facility.

On Apple’s website, the iPhone 12 Mini is listed at a price of ₹69,900 or at 8,227 per month. However, buyers who opt for trade-in can purchase the phone for as low as ₹47,900 or with an EMI as low as ₹5,637 .

The trade-in option can be availed by both older iPhones as well as a few Android smartphones. Once the buyer selects the trade-in option, they will first have to either insert the device’s serial number (in case of an iPhone) or the IMEI number (in case of an Android phone) to confirm the price.

In order to complete the order using the trade-in, the user will have to input details of the device they plan to exchange. The details includes information about the variant and condition of the device they are planning to exchange.

Once the new iPhone arrives for delivery, the Apple executive will run a diagnostics test on the device to verify all the details provided during the purchase. If the details stand true, the buyer will be given the new iPhone and if there are some aspects of the device that further reduce the trade-in value, the buyer will have to pay the difference to get the new device.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via