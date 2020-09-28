Apple iPhone 12 Mini price: Here’s what to expect from the compact smartphone

The iPhone 12 Mini has popped up on the radar of a lot of Apple enthusiasts. The new compact phone is expected to be a part of the upcoming Apple iPhone event and details of the new smartphone have already been leaked which includes the screen size and now we have details regarding the price of the phone.

According to a GizChina report, Wall Street Journal Analyst Tom Forte has claimed that the Apple iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $700 (which roughly translates to ₹51,500). The analyst also claimed that the phone will not come with the more expensive 5G hardware. This is contrary to the previous leak from tipster DuanRui who revealed images of the silicone cover tags of the iPhone 12 Mini.

According to a GizChina report, Wall Street Journal Analyst Tom Forte has claimed that the Apple iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $700 (which roughly translates to ₹51,500). The analyst also claimed that the phone will not come with the more expensive 5G hardware. This is contrary to the previous leak from tipster DuanRui who revealed images of the silicone cover tags of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple is expected to provide a small 5.4-inch screen for the new iPhone 12 Mini along with the range of other phones. The recent leak from tipster Duan Rui provides details about the device. Two of the three are suspected to be the iPhone 12/Pro and iPhone 12 Plus/ Pro Max phones with 6.1-inch screen and 6.7-inch screens respectively. The third sticker comes for a phone with a screen size of 5.4-inch.

If this new iPhone materializes on the launch day, it could be the first compact iPhone to feature the notch form factor. The new phone is expected to come with a smaller notch compared to the older iPhone 11 series devices. It is also expected to come with an OLED screen.

The current small screen device, iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch screen but the device has a dated design with massive bezels on all sides. Apple might launch the new rumoured iPhone in the Mini series, following the trend from the iPad line-up. The notch will enable the manufacturer to reduce the footprint of the device dramatically.

Apple is expected to launch five new iPhones at their event, the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus/Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Plus. With the inclusion of a mini version, interested buyers will have a wide range of options available.

