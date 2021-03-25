Apple iPhone 12 mini falls in the company’s current line of flagship series. However, the phone has been receiving some impressive discounts from both online and offline retailers . Imagine, an authorized premium reseller of Apple, has now introduced Holi offers on a few of the most high-in-demand iPhones including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 from 2019.

The retailer is selling the Apple iPhone 12 mini with a cashback of ₹6,000 when the buyer uses HDFC Bank Cards and EasyEMI. Additionally, Apple is also providing accessories worth ₹15,000 with the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini. The combination of these two offers brings down the effective price of the iPhone 12 mini to ₹48,900. The iPhone 12 mini comes equipped with Apple's latest chipset, A14 Bionic which also powers the iPhone 12 Pro.

Over and above the cashback and accessories, the Apple retailer is also providing an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 which can provide further benefit to the buyer.

The iPhone 11 will also be selling on a much lower price taking the effective price of the 2019 device to ₹41,900. The device will be offered with a cashback of ₹5,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders. Additionally, the company will also offer accessories worth ₹8,000 with the purchase of a new iPhone 11. This takes the effective price of the iPhone down by ₹13,000. The company will also be offering an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 with the device. The iPhone 11 is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset.

