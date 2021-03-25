Apple iPhone 12 mini selling at an effective price of 48,900. Here’s how

The iPhone 11 will also be selling on a much lower price taking the effective price of the 2019 device to ₹41,900. The device will be offered with a cashback of ₹5,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders. Additionally, the company will also offer accessories worth ₹8,000 with the purchase of a new iPhone 11. This takes the effective price of the iPhone down by ₹13,000. The company will also be offering an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 with the device. The iPhone 11 is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset.

